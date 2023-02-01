ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $493,433.86 and $90.65 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00194547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

