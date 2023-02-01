Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

ZBRA opened at $316.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.32. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $520.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

