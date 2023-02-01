Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3938 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 2,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $26.41.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

See Also

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.