Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3938 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 2,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $26.41.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
