Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

