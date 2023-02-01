Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.