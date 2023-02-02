0x Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. 0x has a market cap of $201.94 million and $28.47 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00416037 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00556179 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

