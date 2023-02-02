16,235 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Read More

