19,300 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.45%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.