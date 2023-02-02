2,433 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $390.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

