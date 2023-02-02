3,302 Shares in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RNMC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

