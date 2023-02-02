35,561 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QRTEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

