3,602 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

