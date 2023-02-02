36,095 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Amedisys

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.