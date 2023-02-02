3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) were up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 196,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,109,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Insider Activity

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in 3D Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

