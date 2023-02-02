3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 430,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $166.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

