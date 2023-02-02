40,645 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Profile



CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

