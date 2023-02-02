41,645 Shares in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Vacasa Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

