4,400 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 3.4 %

PLD traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 767,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

