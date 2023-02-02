46,048 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,332,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.57%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

