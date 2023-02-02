5,294 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $428.39 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $430.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.57 and its 200 day moving average is $355.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

