5,875 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average is $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

