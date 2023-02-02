642 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $22.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,446. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,010 shares of company stock worth $41,931,428. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.