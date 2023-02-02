6,946 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,946 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FL opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

