802,453 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 802,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

