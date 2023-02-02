8,500 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.
