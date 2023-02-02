8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $4.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.
EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.
8X8 Trading Up 14.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,817. The firm has a market cap of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.
Institutional Trading of 8X8
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.