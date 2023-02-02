8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $4.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,817. The firm has a market cap of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 127.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 384.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 20.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

