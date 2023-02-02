A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.45 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 208,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

