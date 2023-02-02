AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. 1,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90.

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

