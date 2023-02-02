Aavegotchi Market Capitalization Tops $51.10 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $51.10 million and $7.40 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

