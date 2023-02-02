ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,723.59 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $21,723.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00220170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018751 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,682.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.