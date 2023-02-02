ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $8,242.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00220759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018657 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,477.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

