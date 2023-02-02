ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.81% of ABM Industries worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

