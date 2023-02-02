Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACN opened at $283.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

