Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,786. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

