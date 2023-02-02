Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

