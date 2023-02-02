Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.78. 888,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $256.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

