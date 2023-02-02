Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 3,466 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.58. 14,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

