Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $524.24. 202,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.52. The company has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

