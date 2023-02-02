Accredited Investors Inc. Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,703. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

