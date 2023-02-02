Accredited Investors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.01. The company had a trading volume of 465,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,804. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

