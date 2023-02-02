Accredited Investors Inc. Has $41.96 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after buying an additional 421,877 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.