Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 2.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 388,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $104.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

