Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.