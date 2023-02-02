Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.72 million and $203,039.54 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

