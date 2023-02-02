Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.64. 277,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $12,230,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the period.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Articles

