Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

AMD stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.