Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 505,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 367,273 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $901.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

