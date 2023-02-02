Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 505,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 367,273 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Advantage Solutions Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $901.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
