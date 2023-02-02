Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

