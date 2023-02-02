Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG opened at $176.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $177.27.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

