AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $244,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

